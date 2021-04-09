Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $31.14 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

