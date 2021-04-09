Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) vs. Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Wealth Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $13.56 billion 3.67 $5.78 billion N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 2 3 0 2.33 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10%

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Wealth Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with ENAMI. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

