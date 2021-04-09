Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Hits $19.26 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and $1.42 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 130.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

