Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

