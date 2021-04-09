Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares traded down 5.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. 5,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 244,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Specifically, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,797 shares of company stock worth $28,806,529 over the last ninety days.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

