Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

PMMAF stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Puma has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $116.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.