Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00085606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00621252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

