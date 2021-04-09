PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading Down 16.7%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 63,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 109,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

