PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 2.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $27.82. 618,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 520,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. Common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. Common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.