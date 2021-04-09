Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce sales of $165.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.65 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $122.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $855.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $870.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.