PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 41.3% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,176.58 and $275.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,589.65 or 0.99869993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00036332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005366 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

