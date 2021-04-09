PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Sells $789,529.68 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael A. Shaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00.

PVH stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. 1,706,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $83,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

