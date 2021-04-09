PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Up 3.8%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price was up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.56 and last traded at $108.56. Approximately 14,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,005,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $83,904,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.