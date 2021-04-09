PWR Coin (PWR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 40.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $564,675.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,347.78 or 0.99876166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.24 or 0.00466011 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00326664 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.68 or 0.00785134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00107354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004278 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.