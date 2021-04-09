Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Gap Up to $10.59

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.89. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 296 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $767.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.