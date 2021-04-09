Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $12.20 or 0.00020923 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.23 million and $15,190.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00290132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.79 or 0.00767893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,362.13 or 1.00081590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00724662 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

