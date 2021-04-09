Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Lowered by Analyst

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FATE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $1,089,976.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,939.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,372 shares of company stock valued at $22,185,198 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 79,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

