Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) Issued By National Bank Financial

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXFO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get EXFO alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

EXF stock opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.47. EXFO has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The firm has a market cap of C$298.67 million and a PE ratio of -48.69.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$94.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.43 million.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.