Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

