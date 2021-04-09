Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mercer International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

