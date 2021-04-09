Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Topcon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.