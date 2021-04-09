Qbao Price Hits $0.0134 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Qbao has a total market cap of $872,972.91 and approximately $62,702.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

