QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.03.

QEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 19.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QEP remained flat at $$4.08 during midday trading on Friday. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $989.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.39 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

