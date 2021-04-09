Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.55.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $193.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

