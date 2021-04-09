Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.28 or 0.00026255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $992.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,305,124 coins and its circulating supply is 98,271,321 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.