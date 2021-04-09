Quant Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Quant has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $39.82 or 0.00068352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $480.72 million and $7.53 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003868 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

