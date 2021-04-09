Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $327,700.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $389,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Quanterix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $7,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.