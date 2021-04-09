Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $330.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $23,133.78 and approximately $330.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00069850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00298464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.39 or 0.00773043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.63 or 1.00521535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.98 or 0.00739656 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

