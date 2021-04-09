Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $84.93 million and $2.08 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00622754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00032797 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

