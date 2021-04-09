Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Volume Hits $168,119.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $168,119.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,314.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.29 or 0.03545070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00384836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.57 or 0.01096767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.41 or 0.00486007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.58 or 0.00450280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.00336647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,697,370 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.