QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 63,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,100,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

