Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.73

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.73 and traded as high as C$34.54. Quebecor shares last traded at C$34.53, with a volume of 808,078 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.73.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.