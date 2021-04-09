Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $125.71. 6,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 180.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

