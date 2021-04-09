Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of QST traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.10. 25,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,811. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$57.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.