QuickX Protocol Market Cap Reaches $23.81 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $366,756.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00629374 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037534 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

