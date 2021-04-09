Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$2.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.
QUIS stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 367,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
