Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$2.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

QUIS stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 367,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.