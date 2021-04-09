Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.89

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 946420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,502 shares of company stock valued at $697,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

