Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.83 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after acquiring an additional 556,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,952,000 after buying an additional 641,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 341,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 2,085,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

