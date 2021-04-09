Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QRTEA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,900. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.1% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,495,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,870,000 after purchasing an additional 136,825 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,294,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.