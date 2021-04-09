Radicle Price Hits $16.97 on Top Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $83.23 million and $3.81 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $16.97 or 0.00028976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00290901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00775200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.21 or 1.00306288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00735998 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Radicle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

