Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $66.54 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.06 or 0.00404396 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

