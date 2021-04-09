Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Tops $389,066.36

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $389,066.36 and $1,787.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038166 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

