Rally Hits Market Capitalization of $143.11 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Rally has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $143.11 million and $2.83 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,526,076 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.