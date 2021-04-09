Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) EVP Andrew Howard Smith Sells 3,164 Shares

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Howard Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00.

Shares of RL traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $127.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.