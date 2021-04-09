Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Ramsdens stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 164 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,810. Ramsdens has a 1-year low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.47. The company has a market cap of £51.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

In other Ramsdens news, insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 138,889 shares of Ramsdens stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £205,555.72 ($268,559.86).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

