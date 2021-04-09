Randall D. Miles Sells 30,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,827. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

