Rarible (RARI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.03 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $28.03 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.78 or 0.00056197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.47 or 0.00619784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041120 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.