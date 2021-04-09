Rate3 (RTE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $136,671.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $136,671.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00634840 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037313 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

