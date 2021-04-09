Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $37,413.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00289486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.00 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,515.04 or 1.00162386 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.00738626 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

