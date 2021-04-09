Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $195,966.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,392.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.74 or 0.03542799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00385729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.92 or 0.01089036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.08 or 0.00491640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.72 or 0.00443069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00332615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,494,155,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

